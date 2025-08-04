SI

NCAA Makes Decision on Tournament Expansion in 2026

The future of the NCAA tournament is still being considered, but a decision has been made for 2026.

Mike McDaniel

The NCAA has made a decision on tournament expansion for next season.
The NCAA will not expand the men's or women's basketball tournaments in 2026, NCAA vice president Dan Gavitt announced on Monday.

While the field will remain at 68 teams next season, rather than pushing to include a potential 72 or even 76 teams, expansion will be considered once again for 2027 and beyond.

"Expanding the tournament fields is no longer being contemplated for the 2026 men's and women's basketball championships," Gavitt said. "However, the committees will continue conversations on whether to recommend expanding to 72 or 76 teams in advance of the 2027 championships."

The NCAA tournament has been at 68 teams since 2011. Any further expansion would certainly weaken the bubble in future tournaments.

Mike McDaniel
Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

