Kentucky preparing for a 'dog fight' against Tennessee's nation-best defense
The Kentucky Wildcats are looking for a bounce-back win after losing two-straight games, but they know another big challenge is ahead of them in SEC play, as they will be taking on #8 Tennessee, another really physical team in the conference. Kentucky is looking for a big road victory against the Vols in Knoxville on Tuesday.
Ansley Almonor, who has stepped up in Andrew Carr's absence, spoke with media to preview Tuesday's top 12 matchup, and he knows it's going to be a 'dog fight' of a game. The best defense in the SEC and one of the best in college basketball, this is Kentucky's biggest test yet when it comes to defenses they will have faced this season. Almonor knows exactly what Tennessee is going to bring at them.
"They're physical. They got good guards that guard, they got good bigs that hit the glass, and they're physical. It's just gonna be a fight. It's gonna be a dog fight. We're gonna go out there and be tough. It's that simple. There's no schemes, no gimmicks, it's just go out there and be tougher. It's that simple. ...I just know they're really physical, and that's an area we've gotta be prepared for. I know Vandy was physical last game, and Tennessee's gonna take it up another notch."- Almonor on Tennessee's physicality.
What makes the game even tougher is the fact that Kentucky will be without starting point guard Lamont Butler, who is a catalyst for their offensive flow and handling teams like Tennessee. It's going to be even harder for Kentucky without Butler, as Tennessee is an all-around excellent defensive team. They are 3rd nationally in scoring defense, 1st in the SEC, holding opponents to just 58.4 points per game. Not only that, but they are 1st nationally in three-point defense, with opponents shooting just 25.4% from deep. Not to mention, they are also 2nd nationally in overall shooting percentage at 36%, which also ranks 1st in the conference.
It's a huge test to see how Kentucky handles the elite defense. They are going to have to really control the pace and embrace the 'dog fight' that this game is going to be.