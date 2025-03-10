Wildcats Today

Kentucky ranked among most 'Hated' programs in college basketball

It seems that some aren't too fond of the Kentucky basketball program.

Feb 19, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope watches the action during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Kentucky is arguably the best college basketball program of all time, and this is why many aren't too fond of the Wildcats. The sports gambling website BetOnline put together a list of the top 25 most hated college basketball programs, and the Wildcats were ranked third.

BetOnline used X to track negative things said about college basketball programs to compile the top 25, and the list seems valid.

Let's take a look at the list of the top ten most hated programs in college basketball.

Top 10 Most Hated Programs in College Basketball According to BetOnline

1) Duke
2) Florida
3) Kentucky
4) Ohio State
5) Michigan
6) Kansas
7) Texas
8) Georgia
9) Alabama
10) UConn

Mar 1, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope looks on during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

It doesn't come as a surprise that many folks aren't big fans of the Kentucky basketball program, as the Wildcats have won a lot of championships over the years.

Kentucky is the gold standard of college basketball programs, and Big Blue Nation is the gold standard of college basketball fan bases.

Kentucky hasn't played up to its standard over the last few seasons, but Mark Pope is going to turn things around to get this program back to the top of the college basketball world.

It is clear that Kentucky, Duke, UConn, and some of these other all-time programs are on this list because they win so often. Due to the recent struggles, Kentucky hasn't been as hated as it has in the past, so Coach Pope, despite being one of the kindest coaches in college basketball, would love to get this program back to being hated.

