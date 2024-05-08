Kentucky's frontcourt is in a really good spot
Mark Pope has made some solid additions all over the roster, but Kentucky fans feel really good about the additions he has made to the frontcourt so far.
Coach Pope has added Andrew Carr from Wake Forrest, Amari Williams from Drexel, and Brandon Garrison from Oklahoma State.
Williams is one of my favorite additions so far this offseason because he is such an elite defender. He has won the Defensive Player of the Year Award in Drexel's conference multiple times, and this will quickly translate to the SEC. The 6'10 265 big man has a massive wing span, which will make it easy for him to swat shots at his new school. Williams also can score the basketball and will develop as a scorer this season but will be known as an elite defender.
Carr will be the Wildcat's best scorer in the frontcourt, as he averaged 13.5 points per game for the Demon Deacons last season. He is a knockdown three-point shooter, averaging 37.1% from deep last season in the ACC. The 6'10 power forward is so fluid with the basketball in his hands that he looks like a point guard.
Garrison is a player Big Blue Nation isn't talking enough about, as he was a McDonald's All-American. He just spent his freshman season at Oklahoma State averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game for the Cowboys in 22.6 minutes per game. Garrison is also a solid defender, as he blocked 1.5 shots per game as a freshman.
This frontcourt is shaping up to be really good for Coach Pope this season.