Kentucky's Kam Williams could win a very important SEC award
One underrated addition Mark Pope made via the transfer portal is former Tulane guard Kam Williams, who put up impressive numbers for the Green Wave as a true freshman.
Last season, Williams averaged 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game, filling up the stat sheet on a nightly basis. Williams shot 48.5% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the three-point line.
At 6'8, Williams is a rare player as he can play guard but defend the one through the four at a high level. He is a knockdown shooter, which will make him nearly impossible to stop in the Pope offense.
Many anticipate Denzel Aberdeen earning a starting spot over the likes of Williams, Jasper Johnson, and Collin Chandler. If Williams were to come off the bench for the Wildcats, he would be a player who has a real shot at winning SEC Sixth Man of the Year.
What Williams did as a true freshman was quite impressive, but if he taps fully into his potential at Kentucky this year playing for Coach Pope, it is going to be special.
Williams is going to head into the season as one of the most underrated players in all of college basketball, but he has first-round upside, and Coach Pope will look to help him unleash it during the 2025-26 season.
Williams is going to have a shot at winning some different SEC accolades, and Sixth Man of the Year is one that could make a lot of sense for the 6'8 sophomore sharpshooter.