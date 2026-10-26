Kentucky's Mark Pope deemed on the "hot seat" by Gary Parrish

A very important season is coming up for Mark Pope in Lexington after his team was very underwhelming a year ago. Last season, many believed Kentucky had the most expensive roster in college basketball, and this came with high expectations. Those were not met, as the Wildcats lost in the Round of 32, and it took a miracle buzzer-beater from Otega Oweh for them to get there.

After year one of the Pope era, fans were very excited about the future, but last season left a bad taste in the mouths of Kentucky fans. Gary Parrish of CBS Sports just put out an article listing five college basketball coaches on the hot seat, and Pope was one of the coaches.

Oct 23, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope calls a play during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is what Parrish had to say about Pope needing to have a good season: "Give Pope any normal Power-4 job, and he's fine. No issues. He might even get a contract extension. But Pope doesn't have any normal Power-4 job. What he has is arguably the most intense job in college basketball, if not all of basketball at any level in any country. So, sure, a trip to the Sweet 16 in Year 1 followed by a trip to the Round of 32 in Year 2 would be celebrated nearly everywhere other than Kentucky, but at Kentucky it turns you into the face of this list and in need of better in Year 3 to ensure a Year 4."

Right now, the Kentucky fan base is split. Some love Pope and will believe in him until the bitter end. The other chunk of the fan base believes that Pope is not the guy, and J Batt needs to make the move if he doesn't have a good season.

Kentucky basketball head coach Mark Pope gives an update on the upcoming 2026-27 season during a press conference in Lexington, Kentucky July 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The point Parrish made that was very true is that, in most other jobs, what Pope has done is considered excellent, but at Kentucky that's not the case. The standard in Lexington is very high, and some of BBN feels that Coach Pope has not lived up to that so far.

This is a very important reason for Pope because, even though he has dealt with a ton of injuries, he has to prove that he can go on a deep run. Whether it's fair or not, I do believe that Coach Pope has to make the second weekend, or Batt, the new AD, might make the move. Coach Pope really needs a good season, and hopefully he has the team to get it done.

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