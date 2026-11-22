It has been a horrendous month for Kentucky fans as the football team has lost three straight games and the basketball team has lost both of its marquee games so far. Big Blue Nation is disappointed with how things have gone for Will Stein and the football team of late and flat-out frustrated with Mark Pope.

Last night, after the Wildcats lost to Missouri, one thing was clear about how Coach Stein handles himself compared to Coach Pope. After losses, fans don't want to hear excuses from a coach. They want to hear the plan to fix the problem and how the team is going to get back to work.

Nov 16, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope celebrates during the second half against the Grambling Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stein's comments after the game last night were great to see because it shows how frustrated he is with himself and how he wants to win for the fans.

Here is what Stein had to say after the loss to the Missouri Tigers: “The expectation is to win every single game. When we don’t win, I get pissed. People should be pissed, our fans should be pissed, our locker room should be mad. Losing is not okay, you come here to win.”

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Nov 21, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein watches warm ups against the Missouri Tigers prior to a game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pope's postgame comments are whinier and filled with excuses; like after the loss to Indiana, Coach Pope talked about how his team lacks Division 1 experience. First of all, this is not true in the slightest, and second of all, even if it is true, no one wants to hear the excuses.

I think if Pope handled a postgame press conference after a loss, as Stein did after last night's loss to Missouri, the fan base would be in his corner right now, more so than BBN is. No fan wants to hear a coach whine about what has gone wrong; the fans want to hear the plan to fix it for the rest of the season. I feel like the fan base feels hopeless right now about the basketball team, and the way it has looked, it is fair to feel this way.

Despite the football team being on a three-game losing streak, these programs are going in two different directions right now, and I think the way these two coaches carry themselves is a reason why. Will Stein is going to be a superstar in Lexington, and I believe the door will soon close on Mark Pope if he can't figure it out.

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