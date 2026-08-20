Kentucky's matchup with Kansas will set the tone for the season

Last season didn't go according to plan for Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats. Injuries played a large role in this, but at the end of the day, fans thought Pope had a really good team, and it did not come to fruition. Last season, the struggles hit the Wildcats early. In the first marquee game of the season against the Louisville Cardinals in the KFC Yum Center, the Wildcats got blown out. The score made it look better than it was, but this was an ugly loss.

This loss to Louisville spiraled for the Wildcats as they went on to lose to Michigan State, North Carolina, and Gonzaga before finally winning games over Indiana and St John's. In Pope's first season at Kentucky, I feel like the win over Duke really set the tone for the season.

Kentucky basketball head coach Mark Pope gives an update on the upcoming 2026-27 season during a press conference in Lexington, Kentucky July 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That win over Duke was the first marquee game of the non-conference schedule and the first big game of Pope's tenure in Lexington. The Wildcats were able to pull off a thrilling win, and then the excitement for the rest of the season built from there. Getting a big win early in the season can be a boost for the team, and the Wildcats need it this season.

This year, the first marquee game of the season for Kentucky is when they take on the Kansas Jayhawks on November 10th in Chicago. The Wildcats will have some get-right games against Manhattan and James Madison before they take on the Jayhawks in the United Center.

Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope yells to his team against the Florida Gators during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are some narratives between these two teams, as the #1 recruit in the 2026 class, Tyran Stokes, ended up picking the Jayhawks over the Wildcats. This ended up being a really bad look for Coach Pope, so I am hoping that his players are aware of this and will look to pick him up in this game. Big Blue Nation didn't like how things went down with Stokes, so this just added some lighter fluid to the fire in this highly anticipated basketball game.

The Stokes narrative is there, and it will be talked about a ton heading into this game, but at the end of the day, that stuff does not matter. The Wildcats have to find a way to take down the Jayhawks and get the season off to a hot start. It will pay off big time if they can get it done.

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