Milan Momcilovic was listed as a transfer who 'could change the national championship race'

Mark Pope added a handful of players via the transfer portal this offseason, but the player who really shook up the college basketball world was the addition of Milan Momcilovic. Last season at Iowa State, Momcilovic put up some very impressive numbers. He led the Cyclones in scoring, averaging 16.9 points per game.

The most impressive part about the game of Momcilovic is his three-point shooting. This is what makes him a perfect fit for Pope and the Wildcats. Last season in the Big 12, Momcilovic shot 48.7% from three on 7.5 attempts per game. Knowing the way Pope wants his teams to shoot the three-ball, Momcilovic was a big-time addition.

Busting Brackets put out an article from writer Rodney Knuppel where he talked about '20 transfers who could change the 2026-27 college basketball national championship race'. The #1 player on this list was Momcilovic, and this doesn't come as much of a surprise knowing how important he will be for Pope and the Wildcats this season.

Here is what Knuppel had to say about Momcilovic: "Few transfers fit their new system as obviously as Momcilovic. The 6-foot-8 forward made 136 3-pointers last season, the most in college basketball. Now put that shooting into Mark Pope's offense. Momcilovic can stretch defenses well beyond the arc and doesn't require stationary catch-and-shoot opportunities to punish opponents. Kentucky needed elite shooting. It landed perhaps the best shooter available."

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentucky gave Momcilovic superstar-level money, so they really need him to have a big season this year if the Wildcats are going to overachieve. Kentucky has a team that has a lot of upside with young players. Momcilovic is the one guy on this team, aside from Zoom Diallo, who is a proven elite asset. Kentucky could be really good this year, but if that happens, the upside will have to peak, and Momcilovic will have to have another big year.

If Kentucky is going to be a really good team and go on a run in the postseason this year, a big reason why will be Momcilovic. He is the best shooter in all of college basketball, and in the Pope system, he could have a historic season. Without question, Momcilovic will set the single-season made-threes record for Kentucky, but knowing his skills, the goals of Momcilovic should be set much higher. The sharpshooter is in for a big season in the Pope system.

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