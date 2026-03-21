Kentucky's next opponent, Iowa State, may be without a key player on Sunday

The Kentucky Wildcats are advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after their thrilling overtime win against Santa Clara that featured an Otega Oweh shot that will go down in history. Up next is the 2-seed Iowa State Cyclones, but they may be missing a key piece of their team.

In their 108-74 win over Tennessee State, All-American forward Joshua Jefferson went down with an ankle injury very early in the game. He did not return, and now his status for Sunday's game against the Kentucky Wildcats is up in the air. Here is what Iowa State head coach TJ Otzelberger had to say on the star forward's status.

"He has a sprained left ankle," Otzelberger said on Jefferson. "We had an x-ray, the x-ray was negative. So we'll continue to re-evaluate over the next day or two and just see where things are when we get to Sunday and we figure out what time we play."

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) is helped off of the court after suffering an apparent injury to his left leg while shooting a layup against Tennessee State Tigers forward Jalen Pitre (not pictured) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Obviously for Kentucky, they would have a much better shot at upsetting the Cyclones on Sunday if Jefferson is in fact out. Jefferson is not only one of the team's best players and clearly one of their top guys, he is also an All-American. On the season, Jefferson averaged 16.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists, shooting 49% overall, notching eight double-doubles on the season. There is a reason he is one of the best players in all of college basketball. No matter if he plays or not, it will be a huge opportunity for the Wildcats as they will get a chance to add even more March magic after their thrilling win over Santa Clara.

Even without Jefferson, Iowa State still hung 108 points against Tennessee State, not letting the injury affect them one bit in the first round. Iowa State has plenty of weapons, which is common of a top as high-caliber as they are. Jefferson is obviously a focal point, but Milan Momcilovic is deadly shooting from deep as the teams leading scorer, averaging 17.1 per game. Veteran point guard Tamin Lipsey leads the team in assists and steals while also being their third-leading scorer as well.

There are plenty of weapons even still without Jefferson that makes this Iowa State team good, but there is no denying how much of an impact the All-Amercian has on his team. We will find out if he will suit up on Sunday soon. If he does, it sounds like he won't be 100% given the quick turnaround from the sprain.