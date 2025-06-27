Kentucky star Jaxson Robinson still waiting for a phone call from an NBA team
One Kentucky Wildcat is still waiting to be signed after going undrafted in the NBA Draft. Last night, the 2nd round of the draft was held in Broolyn, where fellow Wildcats Koby Brea and Amari Williams were picked up in the last round. That then spurred Lamont Butler to sign a contract with the Alanta Hawks, as well as Andrew Carr signing with the Trailblazers. That has left Jaxson Robinson still awaiting to hear from an NBA team and be signed.
Robinson is likely in this position due to a season-ending injury he suffered against Oklahoma last season at the end of February, an injury in which he played through for multiple games. But, it is over exaggerated to see Butler still without a team, while two of his teammates signed contracts within a few hours of the draft ending. Robinson was even among the top of Jay Bilas' best available prospects around the end of the draft, but it seems no team wanted to take a chance with him coming back from injury.
Before his injury, though, Robinson was exactly what many NBA teams love, and that's a versatile wing that can do a number of things on the offensive end. The 6-6 guard had four 20-point games last season and 17 games scoring double-digits out of his 24 games played. Robinson's averages took a dip because of his nagging injury that he played through for a few games. He averaged 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 43.2 percent overall and 37.6 percent from deep. His best game was his 27-point performance on the road at Mississippi State that included him going 7-10 from three.
It is still shocking that no NBA team has even picked Robinson up yet since going undrafted. His skills fit the NBA guard mold very well.