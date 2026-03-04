Momentum killing substitution's hurt Kentucky as the Wildcats fall to Texas A&M 96-85

Kentucky just picked up one of its most frustrating losses of the season. Some might say the blowout losses early in non-conference play were more frustrating, but the way this one played out was just killer. Kentucky had a 12-point lead in the first half with a good look at three to put them up 15 points. If that three goes the Aggies likely call a timeout. The three didn’t go, and the Texas A&M Aggies nail one on the other end.

From this moment on, Texas A&M went on a massive run that basically put this game to bed early. At its worst, this run got up to 44-11 in favor of the Aggies. The most frustrating part about this run the Aggies went on in the last few minutes of the first half was the substitutions.

Substitutions from Mark Pope have frustrated Kentucky fans all season long, and that is the case once again this evening. When the Aggies started their run, all four of the Wildcats' bench players were on the floor. On top of this, neither Otega Oweh or Denzel Aberdeen were on the floor. Next thing you know, the Aggies get hot from three, and the game felt over at the break.

Mar 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The inconsistencies are why it is hard to see this team making any kind of run in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats have the talent to win some games in the Big Dance, but you just never know which Kentucky team is going to show up.

If Kentucky plays as it did against Vanderbilt on Saturday, this team can beat anyone, and it looked like that type of game was going to happen in Reed Arena, but then the subs came in, and all the momentum the Wildcats gained was lost.

This loss brings playing on Wednesday in the SEC Tournament right back into play, which is incredibly frustrating. Missouri also lost tonight, so had the Wildcats won this game, a win on Saturday would have locked up the double bye in the SEC Tournament.

Feb 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Players are not going to play well at times. That will happen as all fans know, but at the end of the day, this team was on the brink of running away with this game, and a poor substitution decision let the Aggies flip the script.

The matchup with the Florida Gators on Saturday just got much more important with this loss, but this Florida team is the hottest in the nation right now. Pope’s team needs to show up and play well, or there will be next to no momentum heading into the postseason.