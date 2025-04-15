Kentucky star Otega Oweh has made a decision for his future
The star for the Kentucky Wildcats last season was Otega Oweh, who led the team in scoring averaging 16.2 points per game. Oweh still has more college eligibility, so Big Blue Nation has been waiting patiently to hear his decision for the future.
Oweh announced via his social media that he will be declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.
Here was Oweh's message to BBN, "To the best fans in the nation, the Big Blue Nation. Getting to play the game I love each day, knowing I have your support alongside my family and friends, has truly been a dream come true, and I am incredibly blessed. I'm taking the next step and have declared for the 2025 NBA Draft while maintaining my NCAA eligibility. God Bless, Double O."
Many feel confident that if Oweh is not going to be selected in the first round of the NBA Draft, he will return to Kentucky for another year, and most mock drafts don't have him being selected at all.
Going through the draft process is good for a player like Oweh as he can hear from scouts what he must improve on to be league ready.
It was expected that this is what Oweh would do after the season, so now Kentucky fans will hope that he returns for another year in Lexington.
There is no question that Oweh is an NBA player at some point, but right now, he needs another year in college to improve his jump shot before making the next step.
Kentucky fans will monitor over the next few weeks whether Oweh will pull his name out of the draft and come back to school or remain in the draft.