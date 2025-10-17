Kentucky basketball fans should not be apologetic about how much money was spent on the roster
There have been reports all offseason that the Kentucky Wildcats spent a ton of money on their 2025-26 roster, but nothing concrete had been announced. Yesterday, it was said that the Wildcats spent $22 million on their roster for this season, which is likely the highest amount for any college basketball team.
This has had some other fan bases frustrated that Kentucky spent this much money, which does not make a lot of sense. Take the MLB for an example. Many Kentucky fans also cheer for the Cincinnati Reds, who just snuck into the playoffs this season.
The Reds ended up having to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Wildcard Series, and they got swept in two games. Reds fans complained that it's just not fair knowing the Dodgers' payroll is $321 million while the Reds is only $115 million.
The reality is everything the Dodgers are doing is fully within the rules of baseball. They are not cheating; they just have ownership that has a ton of money. If the Dodgers go on to win it all, which it looks like they will, the fan base will not apologize for having a ton of money into the roster they will just be happy they won the World Series.
This example makes a ton of sense for the Kentucky Wildcats. Big Blue Nation should not feel bad for having the most expensive roster; they should be happy that the program has this kind of money to put into the basketball team.
Coach Pope is doing everything within the rules, and the Wildcats are looking like one of the best teams in the nation. Now, on the flip side of this argument, knowing that Coach Pope has such an expensive roster, he will need to have a good season, or it will not be a good look for Kentucky's second-year coach.
Pope has made it clear that he loves coaching with these kinds of expectations because the expectations should always be high at Kentucky. The Wildcats are the most historic team in the nation, and with one of the best rosters in the sport this season, Coach Pope would love to add to the rich history.
The Kentucky Wildcats have a very exciting season coming up and knowing there were some struggles late in the Calipari era, this fan base deserves an excellent year. Kentucky has a real shot to hang a banner, so fans should not apologize for an expensive roster.