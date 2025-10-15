Kentucky star Otega Oweh shares which two Wildcats have surprised him the most
The star player for this Kentucky basketball team is going to be Otega Oweh, and he was just selected as the preseason SEC Player of the Year. Oweh seemed like a leader on the team last season, but this year he has taken it to a new level, as it is clear that he is the leader on this basketball team.
Yesterday, Oweh was with Coach Pope, Jaland Lowe, and Denzel Aberdeen at SEC Media Days for basketball, and he was asked to name a player who has surprised him to this point.
Oweh proceeded to say that it is hard for him to just say one name, and he said the two players that have surprised him the most are Malachi Moreno and Denzel Aberdeen.
Here is what Oweh had to say about Moreno and Aberdeen: “It’s really hard for me to pick just one, but I’m going to say Malachi Moreno and Denzel Aberdeen. Malachi is a beast down low, and he put on a lot of muscle since he got here. He has been super-physical and super-efficient in our scrimmages. Denzel has been shooting the leather off the ball, and his playmaking, along with his toughness, give him a great competitive spirit about the game.”
Aberdeen does not come as much of a surprise. All reports have said that he has looked great so far this offseason, and coming off of a national championship run with the Florida Gators, he is ready to increase his role in Lexington.
The name that should excite Kentucky fans to hear is that of Moreno. The freshman Kentucky native is going to be the backup center behind Brandon Garrison while Jayden Quaintance fights back from his injury, so Moreno will play a large role early in the season.
If the Wildcats are going to take down teams like Louisville, Gonzaga, Michigan State, Indiana, and St. John's, Moreno is going to need to play well if Quaintance isn't able to suit up in these games.
The future is bright for Moreno as he has elite footwork around the rim and is working to take his game to the next level. Some players take a bit of time to adapt to the speed of college basketball, but it seems like that has not been an issue for Moreno early into his Kentucky career.
Both Moreno and Aberdeen are going to be elite this season for Pope's Kentucky Wildcats in their quest for number nine.