Kentucky target Milan Momcilovic talks NBA Draft process, possible college return

Mark Pope and the Kentucky staff have been working hard to try and fill out the roster with the final few pieces. As depth remains a priority, the Wildcats do need a go-to star, a top guy in the portal or even overseas. The biggest of those 'big fish' targets is Iowa State transfer wing Milan Momcilovic, who is currently testing the draft process while maintaining his college eligibilty. He discussed his thoughts on the process on Wednesday.

As Momcilovic continues to go through the draft process at the NBA Combine this week in Chicago, a handful of college teams are in the mix as they hope to land his services if he does opt out of the draft. Right now, though, the 6-8 forward is 'focused on the draft,' he told 247 Sports' Isaac Trotter.

"I’m still focused on the draft. I haven’t even talked to any colleges yet, but I’m sure if I have to go back, there is a spot open for me somewhere," he told Trotter. "I’m still going through this process. The deadline is the 27th of May, so I have a couple of weeks. I’m going to obviously finish this week and then I’ve got some workouts with teams lined up over the next couple of weeks."

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

What are the likely factors that would keep Momcilovic in the draft instead of returning to college? "I just think high interest, maybe some promises, but I don’t think teams promise that early by the deadline. "If there are guaranteed contracts, that would be good. If it’s later in the second round, those are usually two-way contracts, then I’d probably go back. We’ll see."

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) celebrates after a play during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Then comes the ultimate question if he does come back to college for another year and take advantage of NIL. What is Momcilovic looking for in a school? It's all about being a school with a great fit for his play style, capable of putting him in the NBA while also being a contender for a National Championship. According to Trotter, Kentucky, Louisville and St. John's are the schools heavily in the mix.

"If I return to college, just a fit that I can play well in and hopefully help my chances to go to the NBA the year after that," Momcilovic said. "Hopefully I’m on a good team that can go far in the tournament."

Mark Pope conducted a zoom meeting with Momcilovic last week and now are in Chicago watching he and Malachi Moreno at the combine. Can the Wildcats reel in the biggest get yet of Pope's tenure? It's all in Momcilovic's hands as he works through the process.

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