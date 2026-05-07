Mark Pope is making a move after a star player in the transfer portal

Kentucky basketball is searching to fill out the final spots of the roster and after missing out on the #1 player in the 2026 recruiting class, Tyran Stokes, the Wildcats need a star to catipult the floor and ceiling of next season's team. There aren't many options left, but Kentucky is taking a swing at one of the biggest stars in the entire transfer portal.

According to KSR's Jacob Polacheck, the Kentucky staff. conducted a Zoom call with Iowa State wing Milan Momcilovic recently. Fans have been hoping the Wildcats made a push for Momcilovic and now the staff is trying to make an absolutely huge splash happen. It's worth noting that Momcilovic currently has his name in the NBA Draft while keeping his college eligibility open. Many mock drafts have the 6-8 forward in the 2nd round of the draft, which could increase the liklhood of a return. The good thing for Kentucky here is they likely have a significant offer lined up for Momcilovic to try and get him back to college, but many other top suitors are likely to do the same.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope speaks during the postgame press conference after the game against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Kentucky basketball really does needs a go-to star talent on next season's roster and Momcilovic would definitely be that. The Wildcats missed out on Stokes, a big loss that they put all of their chips into, but landing Momcilovic would certainly lower the significance of the miss. It's still going to be a big task to not only lure the forward out of the draft, but also keep him away from other schools, given how schools have used Kentucky for leverage.

Feb 28, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) watches the time tick down in their loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

This is one Kentucky would be silly not to at least try and lure away from the draft and now, they're looking to make it happen. If Pope can land Momcilovic, BBN's tone of him will change in an instant. The 6-8 forward would be an excellent fit for his system to begin with, but the talent he brings would instantly make him the best player on the roster. A guy like Zoom Diallo needs scorers around him and Momcilovic is exactly that, all while being excellent at shooting the ball, which is an important aspect of a typical Pope offense.

Can Kentucky silent the noise and land one of the biggest stars in the portal? Pope and his staff are certainly looking to try.

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