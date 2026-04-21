Kentucky transfer Mo Dioubate is staying within the SEC

Kentucky and Mo Dioubate parted ways earlier this month. Now, he has found his new home. On Monday night, he announced his intentions to transfer to play for new head coach Will Wade at LSU and suit up for the Tigers this upcoming season. After many thought his next destination would be with Rick Pitino at St. John's, Dioubate has found a different home.

Dioubate was seen as Kentucky's valuable energy guy all season. That really came to fruition once Andrija Jelavic took over his starting spot during SEC play, which allowed him to be a difference-maker off the bench with his tough mindset as a tenacious rebounder. Dioubate may not have been a perfect fit for Pope's offense at the four spot, but he sure made the most of his time off the bench late in the season for the Wildcats, providing significant contribution there. But now, both he and Kentucky are going in a different direction, as Dioubate has seemed to have found himself a better fit in Baton Rouge.

This past season, Dioubate averaged 8.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists, including 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals per game on the defensive end. The 6-7 forward was indeed a valuable spark plug off the bench, as when it looked like production was thin from Kentucky's bench, Dioubate was the most consistent with his production game in and game out. His best game as a Wildcat was a 19-point game against Texas A&M near the beginning of March during Ramadan, where he also grabbed 17 rebounds and an assist. Dioubate had 11 double-figure games, including two 20-point games as well this season as a Wildcat.

Dioubate really was a valuable contributor off the bench for Kentucky. Here is what Pope had to say after their win over Santa Clara in the NCAA Tournament, which ultimately ended up being their final win of the year: "In a lot of ways, he has been the defensive emotional heart and soul of our group. When he’s great, we are great almost without fail. He bears a big burden on our team. Lucky he is with us."

You could never question Dioubate's fight as a Wildcat this past season. He brought it every single time his number was called. Now, he'll get to make an impact at LSU, where they look to have a lot of energy after welcoming Will Wade back to town.