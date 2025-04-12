Kentucky will be returning a big piece from last year's roster
Kentucky has loaded up on frontcourt talent in the transfer portal with the newly added additions of Mo Dioubate and Jayden Quaintance, but that is not wavering Brandon Garrison's decision, as he announced on his Instagram that he will be back in Lexington for his junior season. Despite rumblings of a potential transfer with how the roster is shaping up, Garrison put those to rest on Saturday.
Garrison came to Kentucky last season from Oklahoma State, and the former McDonald's All-American showed some flashes of improvement last season, as he now looks to take an even bigger step. Last season at Kentucky, the 6-10 forward averaged 5.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 50.9 percent overall and 30 percent from three-point range, attempting a total of 40 threes after not attempting a single one in his freshman season with the Cowboys.
The 6-10 forward is looking to continue to expand his game after making some slow improvements as the season went on with his shooting ability, which is one of the things Mark Pope expects to see more of in his game next season. The 6-10 forward had a number of impressive outings stepping up when Amari Williams was in foul trouble, his best coming against LSU, posting 15 points, 4 assists and 2 rebounds, as well as a block and three steals, all in 21 minutes. He definitely showed a lot of flashes in terms of what he is developing into. He also stepped up in Kentucky's NCAA Tournament win over Troy, where he had 13 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals in 16 minutes played.
The rotation may look large in the frontcourt, but Brandon Garrison is ready to show his improvements next season in blue and white. He certainly showed a lot of impressive flashes this past season and Mark Pope certainly expects big things from him.