Kentucky will get star guard Lamont Butler back against Louisville
Kentucky basketball is getting set to face off against in-state rival Louisville on Saturday afternoon, and now they'll get a massive peice of the team back on the floor. After missing two games due to injury, Kentucky has returned its starting point guard to the lineup in Lamont Butler. The Wildcats get a boost with a game against Louisville in the vicinity.
Butler, sidelined for two-straight games with an ankle injury, was close to suiting up against Gonzaga, but was held out because he wasn't quite ready. He got better and better as the week went on, and is now ready to suit up against the Cardinals. He has been huge for Kentucky on both the offensive and defensive end this season, a crucial part in creating offense from his incredible defense. Mark Pope confirmed the return of
"He's gonna give it a go, and we'll see how it is in live-play. ...He just wants to win, and when you come into this game wanting to win, it rewards you."- Pope on Lamont Butler's return.
Louisville has some impressive guards, and having Lamont Butler as an anchor on that end of the floor will only help boost them. Butler is not only crucial on the defensive end, but he also helps push the pace. The Wildcats will certainly welcome him back to the starting lineup.
The Wildcats and the Cardinals will tipoff soon at approximately 5:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.