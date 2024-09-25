Kentucky will have Big Blue Madness on an LED floor in Rupp Arena
Kentucky basketball is right around the corner. In just a couple of weeks, Big Blue Nation will get their first look at both the men's and women's basketball teams on October 11 for Big Blue Madness inside Rupp Arena. Something that has never been seen before in college basketball will happen at Big Blue madness this year, as an LED Floor will be used throughout the event.
Similar to the floor used in the 2024 NBA All-Star game, UK Athletics has partnered with ASB Glassfloor to bring fans a unique LED on-court experience that hasn't been used in college basketball, until now. Head coach Mark Pope is excited for fans to see this incredible technology in Rupp Arena.
"This is something that’s never been seen in college basketball before. Big Blue Madness is one of the great spectacles in all of sports. We are so excited for Kentucky basketball to be the first college program to partner with ASB Glassfloor, bringing this exciting technology to BBN. Our team can’t wait to put on a show in Rupp Arena- Mark Pope on the ASB Glassfloor
on Oct. 11."
The really cool thing about the LED floor is that it is very interactive and will show different interactive emotions even when the players are on the court. Mark Pope is bringing something brand new to Big Blue Madness, something that should leave fans in awe when they witness it. Pope promised to bring something unique to the event, and it looks like he's doing just that.
UK Athletics put out a sneak peek that you can check out for yourself below. Big Blue Madness is set for October 11 at 7 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena.