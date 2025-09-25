Kentucky will host a trio of top 2026 recruits on visits this weekend
Things are getting really busy regarding recruits in the 2026 class, as many are still on the search for their next home, and that remains the same for a number of Kentucky's top targets in the class. Most of the Wildcats' targets are still continuing visiting their top schools before making a decision.
It's a very busy time on the Kentucky campus, as the staff is continuing to welcome their long list of visitors over the next month, with a trio of top targets on deck for this weekend in top 10 prospects Anthony Thompson, Christian Collins, and Cam Williams. As for Thompson, he began his visit to Kentucky on Wednesday, while Collins will begin his on Thursday after previously having his visit scheduled from Oct. 3-5. Williams will begin his visit this weekend.
Let's take a look at where things stand with each as they continue to take their official visits.
Anthony Thompson (#8 overall)
Thomson announced his top seven schools in late July, which consists of Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, North Carolina, and Purdue. So far, the 6-8 wing has taken official visits to North Carolina, Ohio State, Michigan, Indiana and Texas, with one to Lexington this week. As for where Kentucky stands, Indiana, the in-state school, currently has plenty of buzz around Thompson, with Michigan and Ohio State lurking, despite things not being clear as far as who is the presumed leader. Kentucky will need to make a good impression this week.
The five-star wing could make his decision as soon as this fall, although no official timeline has been set.
Christian Collins (#7 overall)
Collins is the other top prospect set to make his way to Lexington this week. The 6-8 forward has taken official visits to USC and Oregon, with one to Tennessee scheduled for Oct. 25. The Volunteers could end up being one to watch with Collins, as they have just recently gotten involved, but his longstanding relationship with both USC and Oregon could be important given his west coast ties. But, he also has ties with Kentucky assistant coach Jason Hart, who he has known since middle school, which could end up helping the Wildcats.
Although it's too early to note a single frontrunner, Kentucky looks to be in good shape.
Cam Williams (#4 overall)
Kentucky has moved very quickly with Williams throughout the summer and for good reason, as he has been one of the biggest stock-risers recently. After offering him in mid-July, the staff will now host him on an official visit, someone they remain in very good contact with as it is clear they are very interested in the big man. Williams has had a slew of visits recently, including ones to Texas, Purdue, and SMU, with ones to Kentucky, Duke, and Arizona still to come over the next few weeks.
The Kentucky staff certainly is very interested in Williams given how quickly they have moved with him. The 6-11 big man has no timeline for a decision as of now.
A very busy time for the Kentucky staff and many top targets, but it's also an important time too if they want to make a statement with their 2026 recruiting class.