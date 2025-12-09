SI

Illinois vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Dec. 9

Iain MacMillan

Bruce Thornton has been Ohio State's best player so far this season.
Bruce Thornton has been Ohio State's best player so far this season.
We are starting to get into the meat of the college basketball season, which means that conference matchups are slowly beginning to take place. One of those is scheduled for Tuesday when No. 14 Illinois hits the road to take on unranked Ohio State in a Big Ten showdown.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this anticipated game.

Illinois vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

  • Illinois -3.5 (-110)
  • Ohio State +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Illinois -188
  • Ohio State +155

Total

  • OVER 155.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 155.5 (-110)

Illinois vs. Ohio State How to Watch

  • Date: Tuesday, Dec. 9
  • Game Time: 7:30 pm ET
  • Venue: Value City Arena
  • How to Watch (TV): Peacock
  • Illinois Record: 7-2
  • Ohio State Record: 7-1

Illinois vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

  • Illinois is 2-4 ATS in its last six games
  • The UNDER is 7-0 in Illinois' last seven games
  • The OVER is 15-5 in Illinois' last 20 road games
  • Ohio State is 5-15 ATS in its last 15 games
  • The OVER is 5-2 in the last seven meetings between these two teams

Illinois vs. Ohio State Key Player to Watch

  • Bruce Thornton, G - Ohio State Buckeyes

Bruce Thornton has established himself as the best player on this Ohio State team. He leads the team in points per game (20.1), assists (4.3), and steals (1.3), all while shooting 59.6% from the field and 52.8% from beyond. If Ohio State pulls off the upset, the senior is going to play a significant role.

Illinois vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick

Don't let the fact that Ohio State is unranked scare you away from backing the Buckeyes on their home court in this one. They've been one of the best shooting teams in the country so far this season, sporting an effective field goal percentage of 61%, well above Illinois, which comes in at 57th in that stat at 55.6%.

The Fighting Illinois have an impressive win against Tennessee, but that was more due to the Volunteers putting forward an "F" performance. Ohio State hasn't faced a team as good as Illinois yet this season, but its shooting numbers alone are enough for me to take the Buckeyes at home.

Pick: Ohio State +3.5 (-110) via FanDuel

