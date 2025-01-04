Koby Brea showed against Florida that he is the best shooter in college basketball
Kentucky basketball has started off SEC play on a high note, coming away with a high-scoring victory over the No. 6 Florida Gators. The Wildcats handed the Gators their first loss of the season, which was also Florida's first game against an AP Top 25 team this season. It was a fun and fast-paced game with tons of scoring, as Kentucky won 106-100 in Rupp Arena.
A big part of that win was Kentucky's three big runs in the game. The Wildcats had a 16-0 run and two different 10-0 runs throughout the game, and all helped boost them to the win. Who stepped up during those runs? One of those players was Koby Brea, who had a career-high in a couple of categories. He had a career-high 23 points on a career-best 7 threes and extremely efficient 8-11 shooting. Brea came up big throughout the game, but especially when the Wildcats needed him the most during those big runs.
Brea has struggled getting off shots for some portion of the season, but the 6-foot-6 guard really found his groove again on Saturday. He has made at least one three in every game this season, and Saturday's win over Florida marked his 12th game this season with multiple made threes. Mark Pope raved about his shooting ability after the game, and he says it's hard to debate Koby Brea being the best shooter in college basketball.
"He was magical tonight, wasn't he? I don't know, you are hard-pressed to make a real cogent argument that he's not the best shooter in the country, it's just ridiculous. The way he shoots it, how he gets it off, where he shoots it, how high he shoots it. Clearly, he was massively important for us and he was also another huge catalyst in those runs. We had some fatigue on the floor and had to go with some makeshift lineups maybe that were a little heavier on different guys than traditionally we do, and Koby was like, 'Don't worry, I got it. I'm just going to make shots. He was spectacular. He has also grown immensely on the defensive end. He's also like the most beautiful kid you are- Pope on Koby Brea.
ever going to meet man, he's special."
Brea's career-night gave Kentucky another top 10 win to add to their resume, making it their third top 10 win of the season, with Duke and Gonzaga being the other two. Now, Kentucky will celebrate the signature win and shift their focus to Georgia, as they head to Athens on Tuesday night. Brea will look to stay hot from deep.