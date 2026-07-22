How to watch game three between La Familia and The Ville in the TBT

Big Blue Nation is fired up for game three between Kentucky’s alumni team La Familia and Louisville’s alumni team The Ville. La Familia won game one in Lexington on Saturday, then The Ville won in Louisville on Monday in blowout fashion. Now the third and final game of the series is back in Lexington as each team looks to move on to the next round.

In game two of the series, The Ville won 82-62 behind 35 points from Montrezl Harrell, who was unstoppable down low. Big Blue Nation needs to try and find a way to slow Harrell down low because The Ville is going to try and feed him in this game. Willie Cauley-Stein is banged up, so it will need to be a collective effort down from La Familia to slow Harrell.

The good news is that Archie Goodwin is in Lexington and will be suiting up in this game. Last year in TBT, Goodwin was the leading scorer for La Familia, and BBN will be hoping he has a big performance coming up in this game.

Let’s take a look at how Big Blue Nation can watch game three between La Familia and The Ville.

La Familia's Andrew Harrison gets pressured by The Ville’s Trey Lewis during Louisville’s 82-62 win over Kentucky’s La Familia during The Basketball Tournament at Freedom Hall. July 20, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How to watch game three between La Familia and the Ville

The third and final game of the series between Kentucky and La Familia will be played this evening at 6:00 pm est and can be watched on FS1.

One thing that could help La Familia is to foul Harrell. He isn’t the best free-throw shooter, and he went 14-16 from the field in the last game. It is known that La Familia doesn’t have the talent down low to stop Harrell, so just use up some of those fouls when he is driving. Knowing the team is lacking big men, this might be the only way to slow Harrell.

Offensively, La Familia is going to need a good performance shooting the three-ball. Hopefully having Goodwin back will help with this tonight. Sean McNeil, who is arguably La Familia’s best three-point shooter, struggled last game, so hopefully he will find his stroke this evening.

Big Blue Nation is going to have a big effect this evening as well. The fans that will be in the crowd at Memorial Coliseum need to be really loud this evening. If BBN can make this harder on The Ville, this would be a huge win.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.