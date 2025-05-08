LOOK: A member of the 2025-26 Kentucky basketball team just got married
There is some exciting news on the Kentucky basketball front, but it's actually news off the court. On Thursday, Kentucky guard Collin Chandler got married to his newly wed wife, Hannah, back home in Utah. An exciting moment for Chandler, as he will now continue his college basketball journey with his wife by his side.
Chandler made huge strides in his freshman year last season as it progressed, and with three years ahead for him, there is plenty of intrigue with what type of jump fans can expect to see from the 6-5 guard. Last season in his limited role off the bench, Chandler averaged 2.7 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 36.1 percent overall and 34.7 percent from three-point range. Chandler impacted in many ways on the court, but it was his defense and flashes of athelticism that has fans looking forward to his future. During last season, his best game was against LSU in Rupp Arena, where he had 11 points including 3-6 from deep, 4 rebounds and 4 assists.
It was his performance against Troy in the first round of the NCAA Tournament that really had fans taking notice, as he wasn't afraid of the big stage that is the NCAA Tournament. He helped Kentucky cruise to a 21-point victory by pouring in 9 points all on perfect 3-3 shooting from deep, adding in a rebound, an assist and a steal in his 10 minutes off the bench. He shined in the "biggest stage of his life," Mark Pope said after the game.
When Kentucky dealt with injuries in the backcourt, Chandler was one who stepped up in a big way when his team needed him. Fans are excited for his future on the court, but Chandler took a massive step in his future off the court today after getting married. Check out some photos below.