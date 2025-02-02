LOOK: Reed Sheppard wears an interesting outfit the evening of John Calipari's return to Rupp Arena
Kentucky's Saturday evening matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks is a game that has drawn a lot of interest for reasons a lot bigger than basketball. John Calipari is set to make his return to Rupp Arena, which has all of the college basketball world's eyes on Lexington, Kentucky.
DJ Wagner, Adou Thiero, and Zvonimir Ivisic have already taken the floor, and they were greeted with an uproar of boos from the Kentucky student section.
This game has also been an interesting talking point for former Calipari Kentucky players, as many wonder who they will root for. Former Kentucky star Reed Sheppard answered this question by wearing an Arkansas shirt with Kentucky shorts when he took the floor for warmups for the Houston Rockets on Saturday evening.
From the minute, Calipari took the job as the head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Sheppard made it clear he would always support Cal, but he is a Kentucky Wildcat through and through. This is why it was so surprising to Kentucky fans that Sheppard dawned apparel of both schools ahead of his game in the pros.
With less than an hour to tip, the Rupp Arena crowd seems to be quite rowdy ahead of this big-time SEC matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and Arkansas Razorbacks.
Here is a picture of the outfit Sheppard took the floor in ahead of his matchup with the Brooklyn Nets. It will be very interesting to see how Kentucky fans react to Sheppard wearing this outfit, as he is a player from the Bluegrass State.