Malachi Moreno has a very hungry mindset heading into next season at Kentucky

It's no question that last season was a very disappointing one for Kentucky. Through the multiple unfortunate injuries came plenty of bad on-court moments and results. Heading into next season, though, the Wildcats are looking to change for the better. This off-season, Kentucky revamped the roster with players that really fit the way Mark Pope wants to play. But, aside from the additions, there is one returner that everyone is thankful for.

Malachi Moreno made everyone in Big Blue Nation jump with joy when he decided to opt out of the NBA Draft and make his return to Kentucky. Not only did Kentucky need him, but he also is ready to benefit from a return. As he eyes turning into a first-round pick and even potentially a lottery pick, he is fully focused on winning at Kentucky now. In an interview with BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis, Moreno discussed his mindset heading into his second year in Lexington a part of a very promising team.

Feb 4, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

What is Moreno's mindset heading into a very pivotal year for he and Mark Pope both? Hungry, ready to turn last season's disappointments into motivation. "Being one of the few returners, with Kam, Trent, Braydon and Reece, we're guys that have been through the system and the guys that really gotta show the others the ropes," Moreno told BBN Tonight. "We're also the ones that have to come in and sit the tone from day one because we were part of the team last year and the way we went out was not the way we wanted to got out, so I think that's gonna be a big message for me throughout this eight-week course we have in the summer, which is just remembering how we felt after we lost last year and how we don't wanna go through that again."

Dec 23, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope talks with center Malachi Moreno (24) during the second half against the Bellarmine Knights at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Moreno then went in-depth on last season as a whole and why he's going to continue using it as motivation throughout next season. "Last year was a pretty up and down season from battling with a bunch of injuries, guys fitting in new roles, so there was a lot of change, but we worked with what we had and in my opinion, we made the tournament, so it was pretty successful from what people thought we were gonna do in early January. But, we didn't accomplish what we wanted and I think that's just gonna sit in the back of my mind as I go through this eight-week course and as we go into next season. ...I'm going back, I'm going to win and everybody, they're going to have to come with me."

The Kentucky native is going to show his leadership in a big way as he and his teammates look to make some noise and bounce back from a rough showing last season. Moreno is certainly the anchor this team needed, for sure.

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