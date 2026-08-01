Mark Pope and Kentucky are after a former Michigan State superstar in the transfer portal

This next statement is going to feel really weird knowing today is the first of August, but Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are after a new target in the transfer portal. Yesterday, a judge granted a fifth year of eligibility to every player who graduated in the 2022 high school class and has used all of their college eligibility. The players felt it was unfair that this rule didn’t apply to them, and the judge seemed to agree.

Coach Pope has been very candid that the staff left a spot open on the team for a reason just like this, and now things could really work out for the Wildcats. Jon Rothstein reported this evening that the Wildcats have reached out to former Michigan State Spartan Jaxon Kohler. The 6’10 forward had 20 points and five boards when the Spartans took on the Wildcats last season. Kohler also made both of his three-point attempts when the Wildcats lost to MSU.

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) celebrates a 3-pointer against Louisville with guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) during the second half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the season, Kohler averaged 12.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. On the season, he shot 38.9% from three, and this was on 4.3 attempts per game from three, so he is a true threat from deep. If the Wildcats were able to land Kohler, he would slot in at the four.

This would make the starting five for the Wildcats: Zoom Diallo, Alex Wilkins, Milan Momciloivc, Jaxon Kohler, and Malachi Moreno. This would officially make the Wildcats a top ten team in the nation. Bringing players like Kam Williams, Braydon Hawthorne, Justin McBride, and Ousmane N’Diaye off the bench would give Kentucky a ton of depth all over the roster.

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) reacts to a play during the first half against the North Dakota State Bison during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All along, it has made the most sense for Coach Pope to use the final roster spot on a forward. Especially a guy who can play both the four and five. With how strong Kohler is and how good he is on the boards, he would be the perfect player to come in and play this role for Pope’s team. Depth has been an issue for the Wildcats thanks to injuries so far in the Pope era, but if Kohler is added to this roster, that won’t be the case this year.

BBN was not happy with all of Coach Pope’s misses early into the transfer portal, but if he were to make a late addition like Kohler to this roster on top of the late addition of Momcilovic, he would seem like a genius. Perhaps there is a method to Pope’s madness. This will be one for BBN to pay attention to over the next few days.

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