Mark Pope believes in Kentucky's shooting ability heading into the season
Last season, Kentucky had a surplus of shooters on the roster, including the extremely efficient Koby Brea, as well as Ansley Almonor, Trent Noah, Andrew Carr, and Jaxson Robinson. As for Brea and Almonor, they both shot it at above 40 percent. Heading into this season, fans are very skeptical about the team's shooting ability, as, on paper, it doesn't seem to have as much firepower from deep.
Mark Pope was at SEC Media Days on Tuesday and detailed why his team is going to be a good shooting team, and it all starts with the incredible strides they have made in that area over the summer. Pope also knows the goal set last season of 35 three-point attempts per game, which was not met last season, is important to make happen this season.
"One of the things that we found interesting kind of in our research this summer is the top teams defensively actually extend out the defensive possession longer over 18 seconds, almost universally for top 10, top 20 teams. And so we're trying to extend out this game on our defensive side of the ball and make it even faster and more aggressive on the offensive side of the ball. We might be able to approach that number, because I think we're going to be capable of having more pace in this game. It's always going to be important how we play."
The head coach is confident this year's team can meet that goal, despite not having the reputation of having a number players that are really good shooters.
"There's nobody in the world more proud that last year's team made more threes than any team in the history of Kentucky basketball. I would like to run that back times two this year, and I think we have a group that could do it," Pope said. "This group might not have come in with the reputation as being as prolific three point shooters as some of the guys we brought in last year, but the progress they made every single week during the summer was remarkable. We have some guys that are shooting the ball at such an elite level right now, it's pretty inspiring. So we will continue to push that numbers as high as we can."
Guys like Trent Noah and Kam Williams will be leaned on, especially early, as Kentucky's top shooters, but if the progress from multiple players shows up in games, Pope could be right about this team's shooting ability.