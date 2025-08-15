Mark Pope wants Kentucky to have the toughest schedule in CBB every year
Mark Pope knows all about playing in marquee matchups. As a former player at Kentucky on a national championship team, Pope understands just how special it is not just to the team, but the fans, to play in different high-level games throughout the year.
That's exactly what he's bringing in his second year as the head coach in Lexington, playing a number of marquee matchups, including a few high-level non-conference games in Rupp Arena, too, which hasn't been the case recently. Pope talked about Kentucky's packed 2025-26 non-conference schedule, and it's safe to say he isn't shying away from playing the best of the best.
"We're just hungry to play every great game we can." Pope said on the Eye on College Basketball Podcast on Thursday. "I understand that this is Kentucky. I think last year, we fell a little short. We had the third-hardest schedule in the country. We should be number one every year, like, that's something that's really important to us. ...That's why we play is to play great games," Pope said. "I love our schedule this year. I think we're getting tested in major, major ways and can't wait to get to it."
Kentucky's schedule is going to end up being one of the toughest in college basketball this season, not even counting their preseason exhibition against Purdue, who is expected to the enter the season #1, if not Top 3. It's a testament to Pope believing in his team and giving them plenty of tests, especially early, so that they will be ready for when conference play and the grind of the season comes around.
The Wildcats' non-conference schedule is absolutely no joke. Starting off with Purdue in an exhibition game in Rupp Arena in late October, Pope and his squad also have games lined up against plenty of other high-major teams. Let's take a look at Kentucky's larquee non-conference games next season.
November 11th: @ Louisville
November 18th: Champions Classic Vs. Michigan State (Madison Square Garden)
December 2nd: ACC/SEC Challenge vs. North Carolina
December 5th: Vs. Gonzaga (Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee)
December 13th: Vs. Indiana
December 20th: CBS Sports Class vs. St John's (State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia)
It's worth noting that Kentucky's SEC schedule features a number of tough road games, too. The Wildcats will play Tennessee (home and away), Florida (home and away), Arkansas, Alabama and Auburn all on the road this season. Kentucky's home schedule isn't as tough as last season, at least on papaer, but they'll certainly have their hands full on the road there.
It's really good to see Pope not shying away from the tough games for his team. He knows those early-season tests and tough road games in the conference will prepare his team for what comes with playing in March.