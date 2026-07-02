Mark Pope believes Malachi Moreno can make a 'massive' jump next season

Kentucky is grateful to have Malachi Moreno back for another season. He was their biggest priority this offseason and for good reason. The big man totally out-played the intital expectations for him and really held his own throughout the season. Now, the potential is right in front of him with another season of college basketball.

In his time at the NBA Draft combine this summer, there was some first-round buzz attached to him. But, it was still a gamble, given it not being a guarantee by any means. That led him to return to Kentucky for a second season and going into it, the potential is through the roof, as he could actually play his way into becoming a lottery pick. Mark Pope talked about what Moreno can accomplish next season in an interview with Jon Rothstein on the Inside College Basketball podcast.

Dec 23, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope talks with center Malachi Moreno (24) during the second half against the Bellarmine Knights at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think he has the potential to make a massive jump, I really do," Moreno told Rothstein. "He was so solid for us last year. Every freshman, especially freshman bigs that are carrying the load that he was carrying last year, where we didn't do a lot for him -- there were not a lot of ways where we made the game much easier for him -- and still, he came every single night and put together a good performance. There was a little bit of fatigue towards the end of the season, which is incredibly understandable. I think he's gonna make a massive jump."

What does Pope see in Moreno that can allow him to take that jump? "He is an elite-level passing big, which we feature in he way we play, and there's not a lot of those out there. But his skillset in terms of seeing plays and the way he tracks cutters, he's got a whole year of experience in him and something that he came in naturally talented at and he's grown that skillset. He's working so hard right now at becoming an elite-level finisher. I think his two-point field-goal percentage will go through the roof this year. I think he's gonna grow as a rim-protector. He's certainly gonna grow as a communicator and he's already taking on some leadership responsibilities.

Feb 28, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) spins to the basket around Vanderbilt Commodores forward Jalen Washington (13) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moreno was clearly the most important player Kentucky needed back and Pope made that clear. "We said from the beginning that Malachi Moreno was the most important piece of building this roster and so, he is a centerpiece for us. He's gonna carry a huge load and he's ready to do it."

Is an All-American type of season on the way from Moreno as he looks to boost his stock along the way?

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