Mark Pope lists some names on the 2026-27 Kentucky roster who have surprised him

This Kentucky basketball roster has a number of threats, including an electric backcourt duo in Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins, Kam Williams, Malachi Moreno, and of course Milan Momcilovic, who is going to be a focal point of the offense next season.

But who has been some of the sneaky surprises since practices have been going on for the last few weeks? We've heard a number of players already mentioned by their teammates, including Ousmane N'Diaye, Mason Williams and Justin McBride. On Tuesday, Mark Pope was asked the same question on the Inside College Basketball podcast with Jon Rothstein and he started off with a player who has been a common one brought up in terms of surprises.

Kentucky coach Mark Pope works the sideline against Florida during their quarterfinal game of the 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"There's a lot," Pope told Rothstein. "This Ousmane N'Diaye is really, really interesting. When you get to lay eyes on him, you're going to -- he's just so long and he really shoots the ball. Justin McBride is a guy that hasn't been talked about a ton, has had a ton of reps, is a very versatile player, brings some physicality. Franck Kepnang, if he can stay healthy. Everybody's seen what he can do when he's healthy. He could have a big impact for us."

Pope then mentioned one returning player in particular who has really shown improvements in practice. "Probably the guy that's getting talked about the least that is showing out right now is Trent Noah. He's physical and he can really shoot it. Part of the issue last year was when we lost the point guard spot and we lost the realt creator vibe on our roster, it hurt guys like Trent. Trent might not manufacture a lot of shots, but if shots can be manufactured for him, he's gonna make them all it feels like."

Feb 4, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Trent Noah (9) passes the ball during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentucky's roster depth is real next season and Pope knows there are a number of guys who can step up in big ways. "I think there are a lot of guys who have potential to step up and be difference makers, and a couple guys I haven't mentioned. We've been talking for a year about Braydon Hawthorne, we think he's got a really high ceiling and a ton of potential. We have a lot of guys that have the chance to step in and make an impact on this team and we're gonna count on all of them to do it."

Can Kentucky reach its high-ceiling potential? They're gonna need all of the contributions they can get to make it happen.

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