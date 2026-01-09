Mannix Sources: NBA, NCAA Discuss Threat of Prop Bets, College Eligibility Issues
Greetings, from Boston this weekend, where I’ll be catching a surprisingly relevant matchup between the Celtics and Raptors on Friday followed by Victor Wembanyama’s lone trip to the (TD) Garden. Boston, even after a disappointing loss to shorthanded Denver on Wednesday, is the NBA’s best story. And if Jayson Tatum returns—and everyone around him continues to insist he plans to try—the Celtics are a true threat to win the Eastern Conference.
NBA and NCAA discuss gambling, college eligibility
On Thursday, two of basketball’s most powerful figures—NBA commissioner Adam Silver and NCAA president Charlie Baker—met for a scheduled sit-down in New York. On the agenda for this powwow, per Sports Illustrated sources familiar with the meeting, was the ongoing threat of legalized gambling, particularly prop bets. Also discussed: the possibility that players with remaining years of college eligibility could petition the NCAA to return to school after they are drafted.
Gambling is obviously a pressing issue. The NBA, which already banished Jontay Porter for illegal betting, is currently dealing with the fallout of a federal investigation that has led to the arrests of a player (Terry Rozier), an ex-player (Damon Jones) and a head coach (Chauncey Billups). In September, the NCAA revealed that 13 players from six schools participated in gambling schemes. Finding solutions is a priority.
That Silver and Baker discussed player eligibility is very interesting. Last month, the NCAA granted eligibility to James Nnaji, a Nigerian national who was drafted 31st overall by Detroit in 2023. The NCAA had previously declared eligible athletes who had played professionally in Europe and in the NBA’s G League. In Nnaji, the NCAA effectively opened the door for any drafted players to return—provided they have not signed an NBA contract.
As SI reported last month, NBA teams have already had internal discussions about what could happen if a player with years left of eligibility challenges rules against returning. One team executive believes anywhere from five to 10 players—mostly second-round picks—will petition the NCAA to return after the draft. “As long as they don’t sign,” said another exec, “what can the NCAA do to stop them?”
Teams are unabashedly enthusiastic about the chance to incubate picks in the college ranks. “Draft and stash” has been a strategy primarily used in Europe, with teams using second-round picks on international players and letting them develop overseas until they are NBA ready. Sending picks back to college—where they can be more closely monitored in familiar systems under coaches NBA executives have relationships with—would significantly enhance the value of the second round.
Wizards’ plan for Trae Young
The Hawks-Wizards trade headlined by four-time All-Star Trae Young was made official on Friday. Now the question is: When will Young suit up for Washington? Young missed the last six games with a quad injury, which came after he sat out 22 with a knee sprain, and initial reporting suggests the Wizards have no plans to rush him back.
Privately, rival executives have grumbled that Washington may use Young’s injury history to limit his playing time this season. The Wizards’ first-round pick is top-eight protected this season. If they finish outside the top eight, it conveys to New York. Washington currently has the NBA’s fourth worst record, and given the need for talent will likely do whatever it takes to keep its pick. Still, with more than half the season left to play, expect the NBA to monitor Young’s status.
Rick Carlisle’s milestone win
It's been a challenging season in Indiana, which has gone from one game from winning the NBA championship to a team with the NBA’s worst record, courtesy of a season-ending injury to Tyrese Haliburton and the free agency defection of Myles Turner. But there was a warm moment on Thursday when Pacers coach Rick Carlisle became the 11th coach to crack 1,000 wins following Indiana’s narrow victory over Charlotte. Carlisle, 66, remains one of the league’s top coaches, one willing to adjust his philosophies to fit the ever-changing NBA landscape. After the win, the Pacers posted a video congratulating Carlisle that included many of his ex-players, including Reggie Miller, Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Dončić.
“This has never been about me getting a milestone win,” Carlisle said. “It’s about our organization and our franchise. As it has gotten tougher and tougher I have leaned into thinking more about gratitude for the things that we have. We have great people and we have terrific players.”
