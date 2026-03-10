Mark Pope explains Kentucky's 'player development' job opening

The talk around Kentucky looking to hire a GM is getting hot, but a different job opening was posted last week on the official University of Kentucky website. Over the weekend, it was announced that Kentucky is looking for someone to fill an Associate Director of Player Development role on the coaching staff.

Here is what the job description says: "The Player Development position plays a central role in shaping the Kentucky Men’s basketball program through the integration of analytics, scouting, prospect evaluation and strategic player development. This role leverages advanced data modeling, video analysis and performance evaluation tools to provide the coaching staff with actionable insights on current players and prospective recruits."

The "insights on current players and prospective recruits" sounds somewhat similar to what a GM might do, but don't get this staff position confused with it. Mark Pope explained the meaning behind this job when asked about it in his press conference on Tuesday.

Mar 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope claps against the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

"Really important position for us, it's a back-office position," Pope said on Kentucky's new player development job opening. "Somebody that can model for us, 24/7, that can do salary cap models, that could do win-share models, that could do comparison research in terms of us trying to just get as deep into the details of managing this spring's roster construction as we can. It's really important to have somebody that literally, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is going to be just, you know, war gaming and modeling over and over and over again. So we were excited about filling that position. It's going to really help us as staff collect information."

Need more of a hint that what Pope is talking about there is not actually the GM position? Pope then followed that explanation by saying "with the changing dynamics, this is not the final piece that we will add," thus alluding to the continued search for a GM. Just last week, the Kentucky head coach said on his radio show that they continue to have 'ongoing conversations' about the possibility of bringing in a GM, in what would fill a much-needed hole on the staff and take plenty off of Pope's plate.

"That's been an ongoing conversation for us," Pope told Tom Leach on his weekly radio show last week. "We've had a lot of conversations trying to find exactly the space that will work best for us. As everybody figures this out, that is certainly a direction that some teams have gone with, with really incredibily varied levels of success. We're probably having conversations about it on a weekly basis."

It sounds like Kentucky is about to get a couple of important staff additions here soon. Will they make some home-run hires?