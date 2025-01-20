Mark Pope explains what went wrong for Kentucky down the stretch against #4 Alabama
Kentucky faced off against #4 Alabama in their fifth game of the season against an AP top 15 team, and their third-straight at home, which marked the first time that has ever happened. In a very fast-paced, high-scoring matchup, the two teams were trading buckets for most of the game. Down the stretch though, Kentucky slipped and that's when a 9-0 Alabama run deflated Rupp Arena in the final two minutes.
The Wildcats could never get over the hump, as the Crimson Tide had an answer for every Kentucky run. Ultimately, that 9-0 run would play a big part in Kentucky's 102-97 loss. They just couldn't get enough stops in a game of runs, and the Tide had a big blow in the final minutes that Kentucky never could dig out of. Mark Pope explained what went wrong down the stretch when talking to media after the game.
"I felt like we were battling a lot of fatigue out there and I felt like we were battling some frustration. I felt like we were kind of patch working lineups a little bit. We were really struggling to guard legal. It was just all of those things come together. It was a game of runs and there were so many big runs and mini runs and I think our guys were trying to stick. I felt like we were trying to really hang in this game."- Pope on Kentucky's late-game struggles.
Late in the game, Kentucky allowing that 9-0 run was a big one, as it was near the two-minute mark of the second half, and from then on, the Wildcats were playing comeback, and they never could get over that hump. Kentucky gets a week off before heading to Vanderbilt this Saturday, who is off to their best start since 2007-08.