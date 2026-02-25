Predicting Kentucky's record in the final three games of the season

A win over South Carolina was very important to make it just about a certainty that the Wildcats will play in the NCAA Tournament. They were able to take down the Gamecocks 72-63 on the road, but now a very tough stretch of games lies ahead. The final three games of the season for the Kentucky Wildcats include a home game against Vanderbilt, a road tilt against Texas A&M, and a matchup in Rupp Arena with the Florida Gators to end the season.

None of these three games will be easy for Mark Pope’s team to win, but if they are able to find a victory in one of them, it would help NCAA Tournament seeding. Let’s predict what Kentucky’s record will be in the final three games of the regular season.

Predicting Kentucky’s record in its final three games of the season

Vs. Vanderbilt

Jan 27, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope directs his team against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Prediction: W

Analysis: Kentucky fans do not have a lot of confidence in the Wildcats chances this weekend against a Vanderbilt team that routed the Wildcats in Nashville. Kentucky played arguably its worst game of SEC play in Nashville against the Commodores, but the Wildcats are capable of beating this team. Slowing Tyler Tanner, Tyler Nickel, and Duke Miles will be a tough ask, but the Rupp Arena crowd will play a large factor on Saturday.

@ Texas A&M

Feb 11, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan reacts during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Prediction: L

Analysis: The Texas A&M Aggies and their unique style of play, Bucky Ball, were on fire early in SEC play, but it seems teams are starting to figure it out. Coach Pope will have to game plan well for this game, but if he does, the Wildcats can get the victory. Over the last four games, Kentucky has turned the ball over 14 times a game. Bucky Ball puts a ton of pressure on an opponent's offense, and this will be a concern for Kentucky. If this game were in Rupp Arena, I would pick the Wildcats, but on the road, it will be tough.

Vs. Florida

Feb 14, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) dribbles the ball against the Florida Gators during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Prediction: L

Analysis: This is the game that was the hardest to pick, knowing it is in Rupp Arena, but there is no team hotter in college basketball right now than the Florida Gators. Their frontcourt is the best in the nation, but the backcourt is what hurt the Wildcats when these teams met a few weeks ago. A sneaky suspicion tells me the Wildcats are going to play their best game of the season in this one and win, but my brain says the Gators win in Rupp Arena.