Mark Pope flew to Chicago to meet with the best player in the transfer portal
Mark Pope is trying to hit some home runs in the transfer portal by bringing in elite talent, and one player he is going after is former UAB Blazer Yaxel Lendeborg.
The 6'9 forward is considered the best player in the transfer portal, and the film shows why this is the case. This season for UAB, Lendeborg averaged 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 blocks, and 1.7 steals while shooting 52.2% from the field.
Lendeborg's 11.4 rebounds per game were good for 4th best in the nation as he is one of the best rebounders in the portal. Kentucky had issues rebounding the ball, especially in the Sweet 16 loss to Tennessee, so Lendeborg would be a big help.
According to Jacob Polacheck of KSR Coach Pope met with Lendeborg in Chicago as Kentucky will make a hard push after one of the best players in the portal. Lendeborg is going to test the NBA Draft waters but is a player who would more than likely be best off to spend one more year in college.
A lot of the best schools are going to go after Lendeborg, but Kentucky would be the perfect fit for him. Coach Pope loves bigs who can pass the ball but also rebound, and Lendeborg is the ideal fit for this mold.
It won't be an easy get for Coach Pope, and it will likely take a lot of NIL money, but without question, it is worth it as Lendeborg is the best player in the portal and a perfect fit for what Kentucky needs.