Mark Pope gives an update on Andrew Carr's nagging injuries
Kentucky basketball has been through four conference games so far, and all of them have been all about what the SEC is, and that is physical and bruising. After being out-physicalled at Georgia, the Wildcats have put the criticisms about that to rest, with back-to-back very physical games where the Wildcats showed toughness, earning back-to-back top 15 wins, one of those on the road.
Mark Pope acknowledged that his Wildcats are getting pretty banged up just four games into SEC play, as every other team in conference probably is. One of the Widcats, Andrew Carr, has been battling some back issues recently, but he has played through it, giving all he can on the floor. Pope gave an update on his status with his back four games into league play.
""Next week we have a full week. We're kind of scratching and clawing to stay alive right now. Then we'll be able to put three days together next week where hopefully we can make some progress. ...He's on no practice right now, and just hoping we can tape him together for the game. That's kind of how we've been rolling the last two weeks. He's been fighting, battling, and being really effective in the games. He's dying to play, and so we'll piece it together."
Having a veteran like Andrew Carr, Mark Pope knows he can manage his body in order to be ready for the games, and right now with Carr trying to make his way back into practice, the staff is doing whatever they can to keep him fresh. With no mid-week game next week, Carr will have a couple of extra days to rest and ramp back up through practices. First though, comes a fast-paced matchup with #4 Alabama on Saturday.