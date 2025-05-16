Mark Pope had some high praise for Kentucky's incoming freshmen
When searching for players, it isn't just their on-court skills that Mark Pope looks for in a player, it's the appreciativeness of the opportunity to play at Kentucky, wearing the name across their chest with pride. That's exactly what he found in incoming freshmen Jasper Johnson and Malachi Moreno, who are both Kentucky natives.
Pope had some very high praise for both Johnson and Moreno when talking with media on Tuesday. With Johnson, he called the 6-4 guard a 'superstar' and it's clear by his comments that he believes Johnson can be a solid contributor right away and at some point, reach that 'superstar' status that he believes he can get to.
"I think Jasper Johnson is a superstar. I expect him to come in here and be great. For every Freshman, there is a learning curve in terms of the physicality and intensity of the game. The relentless physicality and intensity of the game. But Jasper Johnson has got a really, really incredible skillset. There are very few players that can just go get a shot whenever they want and he can do it. He's got an ability to get skinny and kind of do things defensively that are gonna be surprising. I think he's got incredible upside on the defensive side of the ball also. He's got a crafty, slippery nature where he can get downhill. He's got a poise about him and he's a little bit unflappable. He's able to metabolize a lot of input and keep himself even-keeled. I think he's a big shot-maker. I expect him to be really great. He needs to come here and be great."- Pope on Jasper Johnson.
The head coach then talked about Kentucky's other incoming freshmen, Malachi Moreno, who is fresh off of winning the KHSAA Sweet 16 in March with Great Crossing. Pope says scouts and evaluators are starting to really catch on to what Moreno brings to the court.
"It seems like every day, college evaluators and NBA evaluators fall more and more in love with him. He just keeps getting better and he is getting better every day. We're really excited to have him on (the team). As much as I say about (Johnson and Moreno) about their basketball skills, they're great young people, man. The fact that they get to come here and represent what Kentucky is. I still have all my 'KY Till I Die' gear. I love that so much. ...Both those guys feel that way and they're gonna be really special."- Pope on Malachi Moreno.
Johnson, a native of Woodford County, played his last two seasons of high school basketball at Overtime Elite, and really put his name on the map. Moreno spent his time in high school playing for Great Crossing, which is located in Scott County. Both of these players know excactly about representing Kentucky.
Johnson and Moreno are no strangers to all of the expectations and everything that comes with the big stage of playing at Kentucky, and Mark Pope knows they can both have special careers in the blue and white.