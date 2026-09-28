Mark Pope has announced injury updates for Kentucky basketball

UK held the annual Kentucky basketball Media Day on Monday and ahead of Mark Pope's press conference, a couple of injury updates were announced. Obviously, fans have known about Kam Williams' progress towards playing, Milan Momcilovic's finger, Franck Kepnang being limited in practice, and Trent Noah recently suffering a hamstring injury, but a new name has popped up on the injury list.

On Monday, UK started off by announcing that backup guard Jerone Morton suffered a knee injury in practice and will be re-evaluated in a few weeks. Also, Milan Momcilovic will be cleared to practice without a splint -- which he has been wearing -- next week, Trent Noah is expected to return in a few weeks, and Kam Williams is on target to return just in time for the regular season. As for Williams, Mark Pope provided some insight into how he has been doing in the limited summer workouts he has participated in.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) reacts against the Santa Clara Broncos during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He obviously kind of re-injured his previous Jones fracture,” Pope said about Williams' injury. “It didn’t heal all the way correctly, so we had to do a more extensive surgery (this summer) that we think has an incredible success rate. So we have very high expectations of him to be back healthy. ...I'd like to get him healthy because he's a really good player."

Williams already having some experience playing in this system is something Pope says will be an advantage once he steps back on the court for a game again. "The nice thing for us is Kam knows us, and he understands what we're trying to do. So when he gets back, he's not coming back like as a brand new guy to the system. He understands it. ...This morning, we had shooting workouts, and he's back in the shooting workouts. And I only watched him for a couple minutes, but I didn't see him miss, and so I like that. I like that. That's gonna be important to get him back full speed."

It's nice to hear about a guy like Kam Williams progressing well, but Morton's injury has to be frustrating for Pope knowing depth will be key this season after all of the injuries he has seen since his time in Lexington.

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