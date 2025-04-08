Mark Pope has reached out to an athletic guard in the transfer portal
Kentucky basketball just landed two commitments this week already in big men Mo Dioubate, from Alabama, and Jayden Quaintance, Arizona State, but now have reached out to another guard in the transfer portal. On Tuesday, the staff reached out to Cincinnati guard Dan Skillings Jr. , according to KSR's Jacob Polacheck.
Skillings, a 6-6 guard, averaged 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 44 percent overall and 29.9 percent from three-point range. Last season with the Bearcats, he had a number of solid games last season, his best coming against Arizona where he put up 18 points on 6-14 shooting overall, 2-7 from deep, adding 6 rebounds, 2 assists, a block and a steal. His size and length would really help with rebounding in Kentucky's backcourt.
It's worth noting that Skillings missed six games early in the season due to a knee injury that was suffered in the season-opener. The 6-6 guard scored 18 points in Cincinnati's first three conference games, facing Kansas State, Baylor and Arizona to get things started in Big 12 play. He had 12 double-figure games last season. Skillings did all of that after coming back from injury. His sophomore season was much different, as he led the Bearcats averaging 12.9 points on 42 percent overall and 28.4 percent from deep, including 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. That season, he was the first Cincinnati player to lead the team in both total points and rebounds since 2010-11.
His sophomore season gives Kentucky fans a glimpse of what Skillings is really capable of, especially since the guard dealt with an injury to start his junior campaign.