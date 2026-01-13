ESPN predicts the winner between Kentucky and LSU

Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats will hit the road on Wednesday to face the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge. After getting a much, much needed 24-point win over Mississippi State in Rupp Arena, one that saw them respond in a major way and showcase a better showing on offense, Kentucky basketball will be looking for an SEC road win.

The Wildcats started SEC play with an 0-2 start, their worst such start through two games of conference play in 20 years. It hasn't just been their start in the SEC not going their way, as Kentucky started 2-4 against power-conference teams, with their resume already with no real marquee win. The only wins against Quad 1 opponents are still an unranked team and a St. John's team who was #22 at the time, now also unranked. But, it wasn't about the quality of opponent for Mark Pope's squad on Saturday, it was about just winning. With how rough the season has gone for Kentucky, they couldn't afford another bad loss on the resume. Now, they can use that win as a confidence booster, because they didn't just win, they looked good, responding early and showing flow on offense and intensity on defense. Now, they will look to carry that encouraging play into a hostile road game, once again without Jaland Lowe, who Mark Pope says will have season-ending surgery.

As for the LSU Tigers, who are 12-4 on the season, are coming into Wednesday off of an 84-73 loss at Vandy, and have started SEC play 0-3. The Tigers have missed their best player, though, star point guard Dedan Thomas, who was injured following their game against Southern Miss. Thomas has missed all three of LSU's conference games so far. Now, he is a game-time decision and may once again be out for the Tigers as they host Kentucky on Wednesday, which is a Quad 2 opportunity for them, as the Wildcats rank just outside of Quad 1 territory in the NET. As you can tell by how they have fared the last three games, losing Thomas is absolutely huge for LSU. They even lost by 10 to South Carolina, the worst team in the conference right now. If Thomas is out again, that leaves forward Mike Nwoko as the focal point for the Tigers, who has the highest usage rate on the team. With LSU's lead guard out, it's clear what Kentucky needs to do, and that's force them to shoot. LSU ranks 208th in three-point percentage, but 26th from inside the arc. If Kentucky's continues the production we saw on Wednesday, they should win, but it will be a loud road environment.

Kentucky Wildcats guard Collin Chandler (5) shoots the ball during game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

As Kentucky prepares to hit the road to face a team that would love to get a big win, let alone their first conference win so far, ESPN gives Kentucky a 57.5 percent chance to leave Baton Rouge with the win. If Dedan Thomas is ruled out, who is the Tigers' leading scorer, that percentage should be much higher, but then again, it is a road game in the SEC against a team who isn't going to back down just because their best player is out. It is worth noting that LSU ranks #44 in the NET because every loss has been Quad 1, including one win in that category (89-77 vs. SMU), but ultimately, they haven't found success without Thomas, but they'll be ready for Kentucky, especially with coming off of a 24-point win where Pope's squad looked much different.

The Kentucky Wildcats can't afford to miss out on a unique opportunity with LSU being a Quad 1 opponent, but if Thomas continues to be out, that could change their season. Kentucky has to take advantage if their best player is out.