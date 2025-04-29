Mark Pope is after a former ACC guard in the transfer portal
Mark Pope and the Kentucky coaching staff have lost two guards recently as four-star point guard Acaden Lewis left the 2025 recruiting class and Travis Perry hit the transfer portal.
While the Wildcats have an elite roster, Coach Pope is clearly trying to add a depth piece via the transfer portal, as he has reached out to Divine Ugochukwu from Miami.
Last season, as a true freshman for the Hurricanes, Ugochukwu averaged 5.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and one steal per game.
The 6'3 guard played 20.1 minutes per game last season for Miami, so he has some experience playing high-level college basketball. One of his best games came against Duke, where he scored six points, pulled down ten rebounds, dished two assists, and had three steals.
Coach Pope would love to add Ugochukwu because he is still testing out a bunch of players to see who will be the backup point guard behind Jaland Lowe.
Players like Collin Chandler and Jasper Johnson are both in consideration to back up Lowe, but with the extra scholarship, Coach Pope would love to bring in a depth piece.
Knowing Ugochukwu was a true freshman last season, the former three-star would have some time to develop behind Kentucky's current guards, and perhaps he could be a great role player for this program in the future.
If Kentucky hosts Ugochukwu on a visit, things will heat up for the 6'3 guard, but adding a depth piece in the backcourt would be a great decision by Coach Pope.