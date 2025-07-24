Mark Pope is confident in the future of the Kentucky program heading into year two
When Mark Pope was first hired as John Calipari's successor in April of 2024, many fans were cautiously hopeful. The day of and after his introductory press conference, fans were completely bought in and Pope and began to re-energize the fanbase. On the recruiting trail as the new head coach of Kentucky, Pope was faced with tons of questions about the programs future.
Pope was asked in Monday's press conference about the recruiting scene last spring, saying he was faced to answer questions like "Who am I going to play with?" and "What's it going to be?" The head coach went in detail on how the recruiting scene was for him building a roster from scratch with not much time to work with.
"I mean, you’re coming in here with nothing to show after a Hall of Famer left, right? So, some people were brave enough to address that head-on, ...it was an underlying kind of vibe that you just knew that you had to hit hard." Fast-forward to when year one began and now heading into year two, Pope has set a standard of what Kentucky is supposed to be, and his players are buying into that. Kentucky just didn't magically end up with a top 5 transfer portal class. Pope is bringing in players that understand the expectations at Kentucky and are buying into what they can achieve in Lexington. As far as the 2026 class goes, Kentucky is in good shape with a number of top recruits. Pope was asked how Kentucky's recruiting vibe has changed since this time last year.
"“I think that the feel here is that we’re squarely in the process of accomplishing special things here; I think that’s generally the vibe. And I think that people have faith in Kentucky basketball, and that’s the way it should be, and it’s always been."
That skepticism that was prevelant heading into year one is now gone after Pope showed what he is capable of this past season. As he heads into his second season with whatis expected to be a top 15 roster, the trust on the recruiting trail should only keep growing.