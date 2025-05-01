Mark Pope is excited to have continuity on next season's roster
Heading into his first season at Kentucky, Mark Pope was forced to put together an entire team from scratch, all through the transfer portal. Now, Pope is getting some continuity for next season, with a mix of four returning players (counting Otega Oweh, who is testing the NBA Draft process), six transfers, and two freshmen.
In an interview with CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Pope really expressed his excitement for next season, with one of the big factors in his excitement being because of having some continuity on the roster with Brandon Garrison, Trent Noah, Collin Chandler, and even star guard Otega Oweh, who is currently testing the NBA Draft process with no signs, as of now, of staying in the draft. That alone is something Pope was unable to have in his first season at Kentucky.
"I'm out of my mind excited about this group. One, I'm so excited about our returners. The thought of actually having some continuity when we step on the practice floor for the first time in mid-June, that we're gonna have some guys that know our terminology, know what we do, and not just some guys, but some elite-level veteran talent, and then this influx of new guys. We just had a bunch of guys on campus last weekend that are newcomers, and to see them together with our new guys, just how they interact off the court, which is such a huge part of being a basketball player at the University of Kentucky. I left that weekend feeling more excited than ever about actually getting this group fully together. I think it's got a chance to be an incredibly special group."- Pope on next season's roster.
Kentucky's continuity combined with a top 3 transfer portal class should have Kentucky fans excited, too. Pope and his staff are welcoming portal additions Jaland Lowe, Jayden Quaintance, Kam Williams, Mo Dioubate and Andrija Jelavic to go along with incoming freshman Jasper Johnson and Malachi Moreno.
Combine that with the continuity, and fans really should be excited. The continuity mixed with the incoming talent should give the Kentiucky staff a level of comfort they didn't have last season. Check out Pope's full interview with Rothstein below.