Mark Pope is grateful for what John Calipari did at Kentucky
As a former Kentucky player, new head coach Mark Pope knows all about the program, the expectations, and what it means to suit up in the blue and white. To Pope, he has always been a diehard Kentucky fan ever since his playing days, which he said changed his life for the better. That's special. He's not just a coach, he's also a fan.
Pope has unmatched love for the University of Kentucky, and when asked about his relationship with John Calipari at SEC Media Day, he says he has nothing but love for the Hall of Famer, and is especially grateful for everything he did for the program.
"You'll never hear me say a negative word about Coach Cal because there is not a lot to say. He's a Hall of Fame coach. As a diehard Kentucky fan, an alumnus, a former player, I'm grateful for everything, all the incredible things Cal accomplished at the University of Kentucky. He's also been a good friend. He's been a terrific mentor, and he has always been generous to Lee Anne and I as we've gone through our coaching journey."- Pope on relationship with Calipari.
Pope then says he'll be cheering on Calipari during his first season with Arkansas, but not on February 1 when the Wildcats host the Razorbacks at Rupp Arena.
"We wish him the best in everything that he does, and will forever be grateful for everything that he did at Kentucky. We'll be cheering for him everyday like crazy except for February 1st."- Pope on cheering for Calipari.
Likewise, Calipari feels a lot of love back to Mark Pope and Kentucky, saying, "they hired the right guy." Like Pope said, Calipari also says he will be cheering for Kentucky, except when the two play each other, of course.
It's really good to see a nice relationship between the current and former coach of Kentucky.