Mark Pope is 'hopeful' to get Lamont Butler back for the NCAA Tournament
Kentucky was without star point guard Lamont Butler on Friday in their blowout 99-70 loss to Alabama in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament after he suffered an injury during their game against Oklahoma in the first half. What was looking dim, Mark Pope shared some very encouraging updates regarding Butler's status for the NCAA Tournament.
Before Kentucky took the floor to take on the Crimson Tide, Pope shared the first round of encouraging updates on Butler's status, saying they got the 'best possible news' from the doctors on Friday morning after some imaging was done on his injury, adding in that they 'look forward to having him as we move forward,' which is a great sign in terms of having him back for the big dance.
"We got the best possible news about Lamont. He’s gonna be in good shape, but we’re going to sit him tonight (Friday against Alabama) just to make sure. It would probably be a stretch to play him tonight because he’s got some soreness, but it was really good news this morning. We look forward to having him as we move forward."- Pope on Butler.
Then after the loss, Pope shared some extra details adding on to what he said in his pregame radio interview before the game, saying that it was a "totally different, unique injury and the imaging was perfect." Most people originally thought Butler re-aggrevated his shoulder injury, but it looks like it was something different this time.
After that encouraging update from Pope on Butler, Kentucky will certainly welcome their catalyst back into the lienup. Butler is such an important part of their flow on both ends of the floor, and they will need that to help them make some noise in the NCAA Tournament.