Mark Pope is impressed with Otega Oweh's decision making
Kentucky basketball held their first exhibition on Wednesday night against KWC, and it was anything but disappointing. The Wildcats delivered a 71-point victory in very fun fashion. There was a lot of ball movement, threes, and a fast-paced style that had fans buzzing with excitement during the game.
One of the top performers from the game was Otega Oweh, who brought the energy that Mark Pope is wanting to have each and every game this season. Oweh is known for his defensive intensity, but he really carried that mindset over to the offensive end on Wednesday night. He had 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. He made his mark by attacking the rim with ease all night, and he'll be a huge help in spreading out and creating the offense this season.
Mark Pope was really pleased with Oweh's decision making about when to drive to the basket and when to stop while attacking the rim. That'a a big part in why he was so successful on Wednesday at doing what he does.
"I was so proud of Otega tonight. You know, I actually wondered if this was going to be a complicated game for him because it was such a heavy gap team. His decision-making about when he attacked all the way to the rim and when he came to two feet was brilliant and actually incredible all night long. First time here, first time playing this way, first time playing with these guys. For his decision making to be so good, I was really, really proud of him."- Pope on Oweh's decision-making.
What makes him so good at getting to the rim? Pope says his size is a big part of him creating space to attack the basket.
"He is a big body. He's got big, broad shoulders and he is really powerful at the rim. He carves out space and he actually puts a shoulder in your chest when he turns your hips and creates space for him to go finish, and he is really explosive downhill. He's always been that. but what's been brilliant to watch is his decision-making about when he chooses to get there and when he chooses to be a two-foot guy and a two-handed guy. He was great tonight."- Pope on how Oweh attacks the rim.
Oweh showed that skill off all night, and as a guy who is mainly known for his defense, that's encouraging to see how well he can create offense for the Wildcats.