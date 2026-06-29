Mark Pope is making a hard push after the #1 player in the 2027 class

Mark Pope is making a very hard push for the top player in the 2027 class, Marcus Spears Jr. 247Sports has Spears Jr. ranked as the #1 2027 recruit, and the Kentucky coaching staff already has a great connection with Spears Jr., as he is the cousin of five-star Kentucky commit Ryan Hampton. The hope for Big Blue Nation is that the connection between these two cousins will help Pope land the best player in the class.

Last go-round, it didn’t go well between Coach Pope and the #1 recruit Tyran Stokes. It was a back-and-forth battle between the Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks, but Stokes ended up going with Bill Self. This recruitment frustrated Big Blue Nation because it felt like there were some other five-star Kentucky recruits the Wildcats could have landed if Pope didn’t go all in on Stokes.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts to a play during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Coach Pope is gaining some momentum on the recruiting trail of late as he went out and got Milan Momcilovic, then a few weeks later landed 2027 five-star Hampton. Hopefully, this momentum will continue, and the Wildcats will be able to land Spears Jr.

Coach Pope was out to see Spears Jr. this weekend, watching him play in Texas, so hopefully the next step will be to get him to Lexington for an official visit. Coach Pope could really get BBN excited if he lands Spears Jr., the #1 recruit, to pair with his cousin Hampton, who is also a five-star.

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Dynamic Prep (TX) forward Marcus Spears Jr. (24) against Dream City (AZ) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Spears Jr. comes from a crazy athletic family as his father, Marcus Spears, was an elite football player at LSU and went on to be taken 20th in the NFL Draft. His mother, Aiysha, was an All-SEC basketball player at LSU and was taken #7 in the WNBA Draft. Spears Jr. is a freak athlete, and this shows why.

I would say that athleticism is probably the best trait for Spear Jr. on the floor, and it makes him good at everything. At 6’9 210 pounds, Spears Jr. is able to handle the basketball well and get to the rim, but he can also shoot the midrange jump shot and three-ball. When watching film on Spears Jr., the clear takeaway is that he looks like a pro. He will be a one-and-done player in college hoops, and I believe he will be the top pick in the NBA Draft. Coach Pope needs to do everything in his power to land Spears Jr., and he is off to a good start.

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